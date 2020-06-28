County adds 72 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 72 new coronavirus cases Saturday to the state Department of Public Health.

The county’s total number of confirmed cases is now 2,784. The state data does not include a breakdown regarding demographics or the regional areas where new cases have been reported. A total of 53 patients are being treated at local hospitals, including 20 in the Intensive Care Unit. Seven suspected COVID-19 patients are also being treated at the hospital, with one in the ICU.

One patient is being treated at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, while 14 are being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. A total of 38 patients were receiving treatment at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, according to the data.