County adds eight COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Some 54 cases remain infectious throughout the county. No areas reported more than two new cases Saturday.

The city of Goleta reported two new cases (two active), two new cases were reported in Orcutt (six active) and two new cases were reported in the city of Lompoc (10 active).

One new case was reported in the city of Santa Barbara (six active), and one additional case was detected in the South County unincorporated area of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria (three active).

A total of 12 people are recovering in local hospitals, including three in the Intensive Care Unit.

— Mitchell White