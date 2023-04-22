County ambulance debacle: Part 2!

COURTESY IMAGE

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has decided to have American Medical Response and County Fire provide redundant ambulance services throughout the county in a non-exclusive contract.

What does that mean in practical terms? County fire department and AMR will be competing against each other for each and every ambulance call in some way shape or form.

This is a ridiculous predicament as the county spent at least one million dollars of taxpayer monies and wasted several years of staff time weighing competing proposals from county fire and AMR to be the sole ambulance provider for the county. After all that, the supes decided, against staff recommendations, to force these two providers to somehow produce an equitable plan to share the contract — meaning either or both providers will likely no longer have the customer base to fully fund their operations, including overhead.

Moreover, the current contract with AMR expires less than one year from now. That does not give County Fire enough time to gear up to share the responsibilities and duties of the new contract. This has to do with how long it will take County Fire to construct its own new dispatch center — which will allow the department to dispatch ambulances and fire engines countywide — and County Fire’s ability to procure ambulances, which typically take up to 18 months for delivery!

I could go with either provider if the financials pencil out. I acknowledge the fact that fire engine crews go on every ambulance call as it is right now. Hence, having them run the whole show can make sense.

One large concern with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, however, has to do with pension costs and liabilities. County Fire, along with all government employers, offers a defined benefit pension to their employees, which I do not oppose for cops and firefighters for a variety of reasons. However, what a defined benefit pension plan portends is that once the employee is vested, they will receive a portion of their final highest salary for the rest of their lives after they retire! These pension costs are extremely expensive, and the costs can’t be controlled because the funds are dependent upon stock market returns.

Hence, the question is: Do we want to add some 46 people at the dispatch center, and dozens of additional paramedics and EMTs, to this pension, system meaning the county taxpayers will be on the hook for shortfalls? An alternative for the new hires who run the county fire dispatch and ambulances would be to give them a 401k type retirement contribution that has fixed costs.

Moreover, the county, due in part to its pension liabilities ($178 million per year!), charges anyone receiving “services” from the county to fund the entire cost of the services received by them via a county policy called full-cost recovery.

Similarly, cities that contract with the county for sheriff services saw their bill rise tremendously because of this policy.

Well, to be true to form, the county should require the new dispatch center and ambulance service to be held to the same standard. That is, the costs associated with these new services should be self-sustaining without any subsidies from county taxpayers.

For instance, when the fire ambulance service gets sued, it should have to pay for the insurance coverage and losses out of its own funds, not relying on Santa Barbara County’s general insurance policy to pay for the same. After all, AMR has had to cover all these costs themselves as a private sector company.

My concerns about the dispatch center and the non-exclusive ambulance contract have to do with the fact that nothing the county does is affordable.

For example, the average salary and benefit package for county employees is now $166,000 per year — and that does not include unfunded pension liabilities!

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.