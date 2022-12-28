County Animal Services offers ‘Name Your Price’ adoptions

Since the start of this month, pets have been coming into the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters at a rate of about 14 a day.

To find homes for the large number, Animal Services is holding a “Name Your Price” adoption promotion through Saturday and encouraging fostering during the winter break.

“We believe that everyone would pay a million dollars for their family pet if they could, but it’s just not possible,” Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar said in a news release. “We never want an adoption fee to be a barrier to experiencing the love of a furry friend.”

About 150 pets are currently housed in foster homes and on their way to adoption.

“Fostering is the bridge between a pet’s past and future,” Ms. Aguilar said. “Foster families provide a safe and loving temporary home, in stark contrast to the isolation of a shelter kennel.”

As an added incentive, anyone who takes a pet home during December, whether as an adopter or foster, is entered into a drawing for raffle items.

To learn more about adoption or fostering, or to become a volunteer, visit

linktr.ee/sbcanimalservices.