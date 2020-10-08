County announces 23 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County reported 23 new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Seven of these were located in Santa Maria, five in Lompoc, three in Santa Barbara, two in Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley, and across unincorporated areas like Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe. The South County unincorporated area and Orcutt each had one daily COVID-19 case.

The 23 daily cases bring Santa Barbara County’s total case count to 9,363. Of those, 9,125 have recovered, 123 are still infectious, and 115 have died.

A plurality of the still infectious cases, 54, are located in Santa Maria. Lompoc has the second most, 23, and Santa Barbara third most, 11.

Goleta has six still infectious cases, Orcutt has five, Isla Vista, the South County unincorporated areas, and the Santa Ynez Valley have four, and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has two.

There are seven still infectious cases scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe. The regions of two still infectious cases are pending.

Seven new daily cases were reported to be within the 30-49 age range, five in the 50-69 range, four in both the 0-17 and 18-29 ranges, and three cases above the age of 70.

A vast majority, 14, of the new cases are female and only nine are male.

Santa Barbara County has conducted a cumulative total of 162,473 COVID-19 cases thus far, with 9,363 turning up positive. That leaves 152,465 tests negative, 399 inconclusive, 191 pending, and 55 invalid.

Of the 9,363 positive tests, a majority, 5,682 have been symptomatic individuals while only 951 have been asymptomatic. Some 2,636 are unknown and 94 are still under investigation.

According to a Wednesday press release, Cottage Health is caring for a total of 258 patients across all campuses. Of those, 195 are acute care patients, leaving 193 acute care beds available.

