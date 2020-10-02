County announces 26 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 26 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 9,223.

The county also announced one additional death, bringing the total to 115. The decedent resided in the city of Santa Maria, which has the most deaths in the county with 62.

According to officials, the individual was over the age of 70, had underlying health conditions and was associated with a congregate living facility.

Of the total cases in the county, 169 are considered to still be infectious, with 23 people recovering in the hospital and six people receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Maria reported the most cases of any city on Thursday with 14, bringing its total to 3,941, 70 of which are considered active. Those totals are both the highest in the county.

Santa Barbara had two new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,224, 10 of which are active.

The city of Lompoc and the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria each reported two new cases on Thursday, while Orcutt, Santa Ynez, Goleta and Isla Vista reported one case apiece.

The age range between 30 and 49, which has the most cases in the county, reported five new cases, bringing its total to 3,405.

The age range between 18 and 29 cases on Thursday with seven, bringing the total to 2,697.

The 0-17 age range had four cases, 50-69 had eight and those in the 70-plus group had two new cases.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department has administered 155,082 tests. Of those, 145,249 have tested negative, 9,223 positive and 384 were inconclusive.

A total of 8,939 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

In other news, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced that another custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The custody deputy was not experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms, however, was tested as part of a broad testing initiative of all custodial staff. The deputy did not do any work that involved any contact with or supervision of inmates, according to officials.

This brings the total number of sheriff’s office employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 42, with 40 having recovered. Two remain on leave.

email: jmercado@newspress.com