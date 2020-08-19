County announces 29 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 29 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as one additional COVID-related death.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the county now has a total of 7,481 cases of COVID-19, including 256 which remain active.

The decedent was a resident between 50 and 69 who resided in the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated area of Mission Canyon. The person, who suffered from underlying health conditions, was associated with a congregate living facility, health officials said.

Of the cases announced Tuesday, six were in the city of Santa Barbara and six were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota. The city of Santa Barbara now has 31 active cases, while 10 cases remain active in the unincorporated areas of Goleta.

Two new cases were announced in the city of Goleta (seven remain active), two were announced in Lompoc (30 remain active) and two were announced in Santa Maria (91 remain active). Eleven cases announced Tuesday were still pending, bringing the total number of active pending cases to 37, according to the data.

Broken down by age bracket, 13 new cases were residents between 18 and 29, eight were between 30 and 49, five were between 50 and 69 and three were under the age of 17.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 98,927 tests. Of those, 91,157 have tested negative, 7,481 positive and 219 were inconclusive.

A total of 7,144 people have fully recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data. Fifty-nine people are receiving treatment at the hospital and 22 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The county Public Health Department’s website includes a disclaimer, which explains that the state’s electronic disease reporting system has been experiencing issues processing incoming reports.

“Therefore, recent data published on the SB County Public Health COVID-19 dashboards are likely to be an underestimate of true cases in the county. This disclaimer will be in place until the state reporting issue is rectified,” the website reads.

