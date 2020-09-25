County announces 30 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 9,003.

Of the total cases, 137 are considered active with 21 people receiving treatment in the hospital and six people in the Intensive Care Unit.

Cottage Health issued an update to its numbers on Thursday, revealing that it is caring for a total of 276 patients across all campuses.

Of those, 213 are acute care patients meaning that 175 acute care beds remain available.

The community of Isla Vista reported the most cases on Thursday with seven, bringing its total to 226, 13 of which are active. The college town that resides within UCSB has received a lot of attention the past couple of weeks as their cases continue to spike. Since Aug. 3, Isla Vista has seen an increase of 173 cases.

The city of Santa Maria reported six new cases and now has a total of 3,848 cases, 48 of which are active. Santa Barbara is the next closest with 15 active cases.

Santa Barbara reported five cases, bringing its total to 1,211.

Lompoc announced four new cases, while the city of Goleta and the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe each reported two new cases.

Orcutt, Santa Ynez and the unincorporated area between Goleta Valley and Gaviota each reported one new case.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department has administered 147,055 tests. Of those, 137,462 have tested negative, 9,003 positive and 375 were inconclusive.

A total of 8,753 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

In other news, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced that a deputy, who was assigned to a uniformed specialty assignment, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The deputy began experiencing symptoms subsequent to his last shift on Sept. 17, was tested in the community and did not return to work while awaiting results.

The deputy had limited contact with the public during the course of work duties, but wore a mask during these contacts, authorities said.

This means there are now 41 employees at the sheriff’s office who have tested positive, 40 of which have recovered.

The Vandenberg Air Force Base announced Thursday that CoastHills Credit Union is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

VAFB said on its Facebook page that although the individual did not work at the base’s branch, the branches at the base and in Lompoc will be closed for the time being.

They hope to reopen “as soon as possible.”

Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county’s public health officer, issued a health order on Wednesday, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lead, and allowed nail services to resume indoor operations and physician-ordered electrolysis to reopen with modifications.

