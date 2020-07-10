County announces 67 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and removed 22 previously announced cases due to duplication, negative results and/or the case was found to be out of the jurisdiction.

That brings the county’s total to 3,853 cases.

Of those, 3,479 have recovered while 360 are still active. Twenty-nine people have died from the novel coronavirus in the county.

Of the 67 new cases announced, the majority reside in Santa Maria, which accumulated 33. Santa Maria now has 1,601 cases of COVID-19, the most in the county.

Santa Barbara had 13 new cases announced Thursday, bringing the city’s total to 437.

Lompoc had six new cases. Goleta, Santa Ynez, and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe each had three. The unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota had one new case.

Of the 360 active cases, 80 are recovering in the hospital while 23 are in the intensive care unit.

Additionally, four of the new cases are in the 0-17 age range, bringing the total to 264.

The 18-29 age range saw 23 new cases, 30-49 saw 24 new cases, 50-69 saw 13 and those in the 70-plus group saw three new cases.

The 30-49 age bracket has the most positive cases in the county with 1,583. Of those, 530 came from the federal prison complex in Lompoc, which saw no new cases on Thursday and only has one active case, according to the county.

In other news, Cottage Health reinstated COVID-19 visitor restrictions on Thursday.

According to a news release, no hospital visitors are permitted except in limited exceptions for end-of-life, decision support, birth, and neonatal and pediatric patients.

email: jmercado@newspres