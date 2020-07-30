County announces 91 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Health Department reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county’s total cases to 6,021.

Of the total cases, 349 are still considered active, or still infectious, according to the county’s website. Of those, 79 people are recovering in the hospital and 24 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The majority of the cases announced Wednesday were out of Santa Maria, which announced 30 new cases. Santa Maria has the most cases by city in the county, with 2,709. Of those, 158 are active and no other city has more than 60 active cases.

Santa Barbara reported 20 new cases Wednesday and now has 754 total cases, 57 of which are active.

The communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria revealed 12 new cases, while Lompoc had six new cases.

Isla Vista and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe each announced four new cases, and Orcutt, Goleta and the unincorporated valley between Goleta Valley and Gaviota areas each reported three new cases.

There were also no new cases in the Federal Prison Complex in Lompoc, which, according to the county’s website, has no current active cases.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the most cases came from residents between 30 and 49 with 34 new cases, bringing the total to 2,396 — the most in the county for any age range.

There were also 23 new cases in the 18-29 age range, bringing the total to 1,593.

The 0-17 age range saw six new cases, 50-69 saw 17 and those in the 70-plus group saw 11 new cases.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced late Tuesday that an inmate who was COVID-19 positive at the time of arrest was booked in the Main Jail. The inmates’ condition was confirmed through testing at a local hospital prior to booking, and the inmate was immediately housed in a negative pressure room and was being medically monitored, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office was recently informed by a third-party testing lab that three inmates who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were found to be negative following a retest.

As of Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office reported three inmates who tested positive upon intake, while one inmate contracted COVID-19 within the facility. One inmate who was positive on intake has recovered, and one inmate who contracted COVID-19 within the facility has recovered. Two positive inmates have been released from custody, as well as one inmate who has recovered.

Overall, six inmates have tested positive upon intake, while three have tested positive after contracting COVID-19 within the jail, Ms. Zick said.

News-Press Associate Editor Mitchell White contributed to this report

