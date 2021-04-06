Home Breaking News County announces expanded vaccine eligibility
County announces expanded vaccine eligibility

by Madison Hirneisen 0 comment
By MADISON HIRNEISEN
NEWS-PRESS CORRESPONDENT

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The County Public Health Department announced late Monday that all residents in that age group are eligible for vaccine appointments at clinics in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed at the Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara to residents 18 and older Tuesday and Thursday. Community members 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria all week long.
By April 15, all participating pharmacies, hospitals and health care providers will open appointments to everyone 16 and older.
For the full story, see Tuesday’s News-Press.

A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot is administered to a medical worker in December at the Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Monday that all residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccines. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)


News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

