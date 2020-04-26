County announces seventh COVID-19 death; beaches overrun on hot and sunny day

The beaches near Fernald Point and Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito were packed with visitors despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

For the second consecutive day, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced a COVID-19-related death on Saturday, the latest a South County person in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

The county’s total is now seven, with five in the North County and two in the South County.

The PHD announced nine additional confirmed cases, with eight of them pinned to the North County.

The North County accounts for 79.5% of the the 469 overall cases.

If the outbreak at the Lompoc federal prison was eliminated from the equation, the North County would still account for 72.4% of the overall cases.

On Friday, Dr. Henning Ansorg, the PHD health officer, revealed that the county is monitoring closely the number of healthcare workers testing positive, with that number again growing by one on Saturday, with 59 now having the virus.

It is unclear how many of those have fully recovered, or where they practice medicine within the county, as the PHD has been reluctant to reveal that information due to privacy laws.



Weather brings out thousands to beaches

The scene at the miles of beaches in Santa Barbara County looked much like it does during summertime, with lots of cars in parking lots, as well as thousands of umbrellas lining the beaches.

“Lots of cars,” Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said, indicating he was waiting for further information from lifeguards and other county offices.

While the beaches were busy in Downtown Santa Barbara, it was in stark contrast to the eerily quiet State Street, which only saw people picking up to-go orders, with a handful of locals getting in some exercise.

The National Weather Service calls for another day in the 80s today, with a high of 84. The higher temperatures should continue through Tuesday before dipping back into the 70s on Wednesday.



COVID-19, by the numbers

A look at nationwide and worldwide updates through Saturday: