County announces two new COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

Both individuals were over 70 years old and had underlying medical conditions. Areas of residence include the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated areas of Mission Canyon, and the city of Lompoc and communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village. One of the deaths was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, officials said.

The county also added 153 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 16,083. Of those, 14,766 have recovered and 1,164 cases remain active. The county has now reported 153 deaths.

A total of 120 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 26 who are in the Intensive Care Unit. As of Saturday, the county’s ICU availability was 15.8%, with the Southern California region’s availability at 0%.

A total of 835 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 54 new cases were reported in the city of Santa Maria, which now has a total of 6,048 cases, including 5,618 that have recovered and 351 that are still infectious.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 29 new cases on Saturday, and now has a total of 2,475 cases. Of those, 230 remain active. The city of Goleta reported 17 new cases on Saturday and now has 671 total, including 95 that are active.

The city of Lompoc reported 13 new cases and now has 1,710 total cases, and 124 that are still infectious.

Other daily totals from Saturday include: Unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, eight new cases (484 total, 66 active); Orcutt, six new cases (789 total, 67 active); South County unincorporated area, including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, five new cases (453 total, 32 active); Santa Ynez Valley, three new cases (386 total, 44 active); and the community of Isla Vista, two new cases (649 total, 29 active).

No new cases were reported at the federal prison in Lompoc or the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

The geographic region of 16 cases was pending on Saturday.

Broken down by age bracket, the county’s case numbers are as follows: ages 0-17, 1,385 total cases, 22 new cases reported Saturday; 18-29, 4,841 total cases, 36 new cases; 30-49, 5,529 total cases, 44 new cases; 50-69, 3,322 total cases, 26 new cases; and 70 or older, 1,005 total cases, 15 new cases.

