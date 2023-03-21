County Behavioral Wellness highlights social workers during Social Work Month

The Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness social workers are celebrating this year’s Social Work Month theme, “Social Work Breaks Barriers,” by highlighting how social workers have helped to empower people to overcome hurdles in their lives.

Each March, Social Work Month is celebrated across the nation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, social work is one of the fastest growing professions in the United States. Its aim is to promote social change and provide mental health resources for communities.

In Santa Barbara County, the Behavioral Wellness program includes a staff of about 20 licensed clinical social workers and 21 associate social workers.

Created in 1962, the county department works to promote the prevention of, and recovery from, addiction and mental illness among individuals, families and communities. This includes case management, therapy, assessments and more.

The department holds various community events for residents. Recently, the department gave out scholarship awards for people in the community who have identified having mental health struggles or substance use issues.

Other events include educational programs, cultural competency events and board meetings.

To learn more, visit countyofsb.org/274/behavioral-wellness. For assistance with behavior wellness, call the 24/2 Crisis Response Line at 888-868-1649.

