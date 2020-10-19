County Board of Supervisors to consider administrative fines for COVID-19 violations

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will discuss passing an ordinance that will provide peace officers and other public officers with a tool to enforce County Health Officer Orders in the unincorporated areas of the county to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This enforcement would be through either infraction citations or administrative fines, “which are less punitive and more easily applied than currently available methods,” according to the staff report.

“Staff are bringing this ordinance forward now so that in the future there is a tool ready and available should the county start to see a rise in cases and/or increased impacts to the health care system,” the report reads. “There is concern by health officials that the upcoming flu season, holiday gatherings, greater indoor activity due to colder weather, congregation of college students and general weariness of following health restrictions have a potential to cause future spikes in cases or backsliding on progress made to date.”

This measure would address what the staff report refers to as “egregious situations,” where education and persuasion still don’t work.

Fines would start at $100, increase to $200 for the second violation and go up to $500 for each additional violation.

The board will also receive an update on the status of COVID-19 cases and the county’s response, along with the status of businesses reopening.

Board members will receive an additional update from Central Coast Community Energy.

The organization will inform members on its COVID-19 response, energy procurement, energy programs, customer enrollment and customer service offerings.

Finally, the board will consider recommendations on a FIve Year Capital Improvement Program, FY 2020-21 through FY 2024-25.

The plan includes projects and various plans such as community plans, facilities plans, County Comprehensive (General) Plan, Net Zero Energy policy and Accessibility programming.

“It includes projects for county buildings and grounds, parks, new and improved roads and bridges, solid waste operations and stormwater system improvements,” the staff report reads. “Other projects and programs in the CIP are recurring, including such categories as safety, maintenance (both current and deferred), energy reduction/efficiency, accessibility, security, and parking lot repair.”

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and can be viewed at http://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com