County budget workshops

Board of supervisors concludes week of reviews; coming up next are revisions

The third and final day of the budget workshops with the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors took place Friday at the County Administration Building in Santa Barbara.

One of the first items on the agenda was the Cannabis Review Update. After reviewing the cannabis tax revenue from the 2022-2023 year and comparing it to the current costs to uphold the cannabis programing, Paul Clementi, the Santa Barbara budget director, shared some of the budget switches in other departments to fund the rest of the costs. This includes switching minor library fundings and long-term planners.

A portion of the meeting discussed the Flood Control Assessment for Montecito. The area was hit hard this past rainy season, causing flooding on the streets and streams throughout the neighborhoods.

This assessment, titled the “The Montecito Flood Mitigation” plan, shared that there would be two phases that would be conducted in response to the flooding. The first phase would consist of determining the existing conditions from the impacts of the flood, and the second phase would be “the master plan,” which would focus on the improvements and mitigate flood impacts.

Various tax measures were also a main portion of the agenda. Much of this was discussion based on the different departments’ recent propositions and entailed the Cannabis Review Update and tax efforts.

To evaluate tax revenues about the Cannabis Review, other county’s cannabis reviews were used. Additionally, there were proposed area taxes for the cannabis production given. Overall, various presentations shared an increase in taxes.

This meeting finished with a conclusion given by Mona Miyasato, the county executive officer. Ms. Miyasato explained what happens now that this workshop is over: Ms. Miyasato and the auditor-controller will review the budget and revise if necessary. Then Ms. Miyasato will finalize the expenditure recommendations.

Then finally, both Ms. Miyasato and the Auditor-Controller’s office will finalize the budget in May.

The final hearings are scheduled for late June.

