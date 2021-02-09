County confirms 146 COVID-19 cases, one death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 146 new COVID-19 cases and one death Monday.

The county has a total of 30,087 COVID-19 cases — 1,028 of which are still infectious — and 337 deaths.

The deceased was at least 70 years of age, lived in the Santa Ynez Valley, had underlying health conditions and contracted the virus during an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Santa Barbara detected 35 of Monday’s new cases. It has a new total of 5,505 COVID-19 cases, and 204 cases are active.

With just one case fewer, Lompoc confirmed 34 cases. Its total is 3,149 cases, and 139 of those are still infectious.

Isla Vista counted 18 cases Monday, increasing its total to 1,070 COVID-19 cases. Public Health deems 62 cases in Isla Vista active.

Other areas that reported daily cases are: Goleta, 12 cases (1,551 total, 62 active); Orcutt, 12 cases (1,575 total, 46 active); Santa Maria, 10 cases (10,253 total, 261 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, eight cases (867 total, 28 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, six cases (1,025 total, 55 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, two cases (1,196 total, 58 active).

The geographic locations of nine daily cases are pending.

A total of 141 COVID-19 patients are checked into the county’s hospitals, and 39 of those are in critical care. Santa Barbara County has 14.5% of its staffed ICU beds available.

As of Monday, 1,289 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health officials continue to order the maximum number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine allocated by the state. It has administered 38,705 doses thus far.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has 66 patients in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, and 19 of those are in critical care. It has a critical care availability of 22.2%.

Of the hospital’s 98 adult and pediatric ventilators, only 20 are in use, and 11 of those are used by COVID-19 patients.

