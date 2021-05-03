County confirms 18 COVID-19 cases

Public Health offers walk-in vaccine appointments

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has switched to walk-in mobile vaccine clinics as more people complete their vaccination. This week, Public Health will be administering Moderna vaccinations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

The clinic in Santa Maria will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at UDW Union Hall, 402 S Miller St. Appointments are not required but are available for the Santa Maria clinic by calling (805)-349-9656.

Also from 10:30 to 3:30 Thursday, Santa Barbara’s clinic will be at The Lark, 131 Anacapa St.

From 9-11 a.m. Friday, Public Health will be administering doses at WIC Lompoc, located at 301 N R St.

A Santa Maria clinic Saturday will give doses from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at United Farm Workers, 108 S. Pine St. Appointments, while not required, are available at (805) 478-0940.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Public Health will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Lompoc’s outdoor market, at 200 W Ocean Ave.

Also on Saturday, doses will be administered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Carpinteria Children’s Project, in suite 100 of 5201 8th St. Walk in or schedule a time at (805)-599-1611.

To see the full list of Public Health’s clinics, go to publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.

Officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 34,223 cases. Public Health deems 149 cases still infectious in the county.

Santa Barbara detected the most COVID-19 cases Sunday, with six new cases. It has a cumulative 6,441 cases of which 36 cases are active.

Lompoc confirmed four new cases, which brings its total to 3,711 cases, and 26 cases are still infectious.

Isla Vista recorded three cases. It has a total of 1,320 cases, and just seven cases are active.

Santa Maria found three COVID-19 cases, bumping its total to 11,506 cases of which 28 are still infectious.

Orcutt reported two cases. It has a cumulative 1,821 cases, and seven cases are active.

There are eight COVID-19 patients in the county’s hospitals, and two of those patients are in critical care. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is down 31% from a two-week average.

