County confirms 241 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 14 COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

Death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause or a significant condition make up this count.

Of the deceased, 10 were 70 or older, two were 50-69 and two were 30-49. Underlying conditions were present in 11 of the deceased, and nine cases were associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Four of the deceased lived in the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. Four resided in Santa Barbara; three were from Santa Maria; two lived in Goleta, and one was from the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Public Health detected 241 daily COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s total to 29,431. Of those, 1,171 are still infectious.

Santa Maria reported 72 of Thursday’s cases. It has a total of 10,096 cases, and 337 of those are active.

Santa Barbara counted 41 cases, which brings its total to 5,363 cases. Officials deem 252 of those cases still infectious.

Lompoc confirmed 38 cases. Its total is 3,069 cases, and 124 are active.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria detected 15 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 1,157 cases. Of those, 76 cases are infectious.

Other areas that reported cases Thursday are: the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 12 cases (1,002 total, 59 active); Orcutt, 12 cases (1,539 total, 50 active); Goleta, 11 cases (1,507 cases, 54 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, 10 cases (854 total, 32 active); Isla Vista, five cases (1,024 total, 63 active); the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, five cases (1,123 total, 30 active).

The geographic locations of 20 daily cases are pending.

Across Santa Barbara County, 164 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, and 48 of those are in critical care. The county has 19.7% of its staffed ICU beds available.

As of Thursday, 1,263 health care workers have contracted the virus.

