SB County confirms 265 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department identified 265 COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county now has a total of 28,830 cases, and 1,288 are still infectious.

Public Health also reported seven deaths Monday. Six of the deceased were at least 70 years old, and one was between the ages of 30 and 49. Five of the individuals had underlying health conditions, and one was associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

Two of the deceased lived in Santa Maria, and two were from Santa Barbara. One resided in Goleta, another in Orcutt and the last was from the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Santa Barbara detected 71 cases Monday, increasing its cumulative case count to 5,243. Officials consider 288 of those cases active.

Santa Maria identified 56 cases. Its new total is 9,895, of which 340 are still infectious.

Isla Vista is continuing to report higher numbers than around the New Year with 26 daily cases Monday. It has a total of 1,006 cases, and 92 are active.

Goleta counted 20 cases, which increases its total to 1,483 cases. Public Health deems 66 of those infectious today.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria confirmed 19 cases and has a new total of 1,127 of which 93 are active.

Lompoc also detected 19 cases, increasing its case count to 2,984. Of those, 135 are still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases Monday: the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 16 cases (969 total , 57 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, eight cases (1,111 total, 42 active); Orcutt, six cases (1,516 total, 54 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, four cases (833 total, 35 active).

The geographic locations of 20 of Monday’s cases are pending.

The county’s hospitals are treating 170 COVID-19 patients, and 47 are in critical care. The number of hospitalized patients is 11% below the two-week average.

There is more room in the county’s ICUs as well, with 17.1% available Monday. This number fluctuates but seems to be improving over the past few weeks.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating 80 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and 21 of those are in critical care.

Cottage Hospital has 15 staffed medical-surgical beds available and 10 staffed intensive care beds available.

A total of 22 of Cottage Hospital’s ventilators are in use, 12 by COVID-19 patients, leaving 89 available.

A total of 1,243 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

