County confirms 40 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 32,087 cases and 416 deaths.

Public Health deems 325 cases still infectious.

Two of the three deceased were at least 70 years of age, and one was between the ages of 50 and 69. All three had underlying health conditions, and one death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

One death was reported in Santa Barbara, and one lived in Lompoc. The location of the third death is pending.

Santa Barbara detected 12 cases. Its new total is 5,972 cases, of which 84 are active.

Santa Maria confirmed eight cases, which brings its total to 10,790 cases, of which 73 are still infectious.

Goleta counted four cases Tuesday. It has a total of 1,650 cases, and 17 cases are active.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, three cases (1,282 total, 14 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, three cases (948 total, eight active); Lompoc, three cases (3,367 total, 50 active); Orcutt, three cases (1,700 total, 25 active); Isla Vista, two cases (1,226 total, nine active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one case (1,113 total, 19 active).

The location of one of Tuesday’s cases is pending.

Recovering in hospitals across Santa Barbara County, 59 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 17 are in critical care.

Tuesday, 28.9% of staffed ICU beds were available countywide.

A cumulative 1,347 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

