County confirms 48 COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 32,347 cases of which 287 are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected the most cases Sunday, with 15 new COVID-19 cases. It has a total of 10,880 cases, and 65 cases are active.

Santa Barbara recorded nine cases, which brings its total to 6,064 cases. Public Health considers 84 cases in Santa Barbara still infectious.

Goleta and Lompoc both confirmed seven cases. Goleta has 1,686 total cases and 34 active cases, and Lompoc has 3,396 total cases and 34 active cases.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the Santa Ynez Valley, three cases (962 total, 11 active); Isla Vista, two cases (1,243 total, 13 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (1,117 total, 11 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, one case (1,294 total, 13 active); Orcutt, one case (1,704 total, three active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, one case (1,235 total, three active).

Half of Sunday’s cases were found in the 18-29 age group, and no cases were detected in those 70 and older.

Hospitals in the county are treating 48 COVID-19 patients, and 15 are in critical care.

A total of 1,359 health care workers have contracted the virus.

