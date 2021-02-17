County confirms 60 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 60 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 70 cases Monday.

The county’s case rate (which is the average of the last seven days) is down to 27 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

The case rate has taken a steady decline since mid-January — bringing hopeful news to local schools and business owners. But to reach the red tier, as designated by state officials, the case rate must be less than or equal to seven daily cases per 100,000.

The county now has a total of 30,991 cumulative COVID-19 cases, and 597 of those cases are still infectious.

Despite the decrease in case rate, the number of deaths has climbed following the spike in cases at the beginning of the year.

Public Health counted four deaths Tuesday. All four individuals were at least seven years of age, and three had underlying health conditions.

Santa Maria was home to one of the deceased; one resided in Orcutt; one lived in Goleta and the last in the unincorporated area around Goleta.

COVID-19 has caused or was recorded as a significant condition in the deaths of 376 Santa Barbara County residents.

Santa Maria reported the most cases Tuesday, at 26 cases. It has a total of 10,493 cases of which 143 are active.

Santa Barbara confirmed 11 cases, increasing its total to 5,692 cases, and 139 cases are still infectious.

Lompoc detected six cases. Its new total is 3,256 cases, and 84 are active.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Isla Vista, four cases (1,169 total, 40 active); Orcutt, four cases (1,621 total, 31 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, three cases (1,241 total, 18 active); Goleta, two cases (1,603 total, 33 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one case (1,053 total, 19 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, one case (909 total, 27 active).

The geographic locations of two daily cases are pending.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients are recovering in hospitals, and 21 of those are in critical care. Santa Barbara County has 43.4% of its staffed ICU beds available.

A total of 1,311 healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19.

