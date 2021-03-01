County confirms 70 COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 32,017 cases. Of those, 397 cases are still infectious.

Santa Barbara detected 19 COVID-19 cases. It has a total of 5,948 cases, and 97 are active.

Lompoc counted 15 cases Sunday, which brings its total to 3,363 cases of which 59 are active.

Santa Maria confirmed 13 cases and has a total of 10,777 cases. Officials deem 96 cases in Santa Maria still infectious.

The following areas also confirmed daily cases: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, five cases (1,278 total, 12 active); Goleta, five cases (1,647 total, 20 active); Isla Vista, five cases (1,224 total, 15 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three cases (1,104 total, 20 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, two cases (946 total, 11 active); Orcutt, one case (1,693 total, 28 active).

The geographic locations of two of Sunday’s cases are pending.

The 18-29 age group comprised the largest portion of Sunday’s confirmed cases, with 26 of the day’s 70 cases.

No cases of COVID-19 were detected in the 70-and-older age group.

Hospitals are caring for 70 COVID-19-positive patients in Santa Barbara County, and 18 of those patients are in critical care.

Santa Barbara’s ICU availability was at 26.3% Sunday.

A total of 1,345 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

