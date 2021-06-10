County confirms three COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 35 cases are still infectious countywide.

Public Health has detected a cumulative 34,549 COVID-19 cases.

Lompoc confirmed two cases Wednesday, and Santa Maria recorded one case.

Lompoc has a total of 3,836 cases, of which three are active.

Santa Maria has a cumulative 11,624 cases, and 11 cases are still infectious.

County hospitals are treating 11 patients with COVID-19, and two patients are in critical care.

