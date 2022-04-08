County court seeks grand jury volunteers

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court is asking the community for volunteers for its civil grand jury.

Service on the grand jury typically lasts for one year, beginning on July 1, and can involve about 25 hours per week.

The grand jury investigates and reviews departments and special districts in city and county government. It also becomes involved in fiscal or management audits and prepares reports on related matters. Reports can include recommendations for improvements.

To be considered for grand jury service, individuals must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year and a U.S. citizen. Individuals must never have been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

Applications for the 2022-2023 grand jury can be obtained from the Jury Services office in Santa Barbara at 805-882-4530 or in Santa Maria at 805-614-6464. Applications can also be downloaded from www.sbcourts.org.

Applications must be submitted to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Jury Services at 1108 Santa Barbara St., by May 6.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn