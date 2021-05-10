County detects 11 COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 43% less than the two-week average. There have been a cumulative 34,317 cases.

The county has 94 active cases, down 33% from the two-week average.

Santa Maria confirmed four cases Sunday, increasing its total to 11,539 cases. Of those, 16 cases are still infectious.

Lompoc recorded three new cases. It has a total of 3,795 cases, and 24 cases are still infectious.

Orcutt counted two cases, which bumps its total to 1,832 cases of which seven are active.

Goleta found one new case. It has a cumulative 1,816 cases, and four cases are still infectious.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota also had one case. Its new total is 1,225 cases of which four are still infectious.

A total of nine patients with COVID-19 are in hospitals countywide. Just one patient is in critical care.

