County detects 18 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a 33% decrease from the two-week average. Countywide, 148 cases are still infectious, and there have been a total of 34,053 cases.

Santa Barbara confirmed the most cases Sunday, with six new cases. It has a cumulative 6,389 cases, of which 31 are active.

Santa Maria recorded four new cases. It has a total of 11,461 cases, and 38 cases are still infectious.

Isla Vista detected two cases, bringing its total to 1,306 cases, of which 16 are active.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota also found two cases. Its new total is 1,209 cases, and nine cases are still infectious.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria reported one case. It has a cumulative 1,374 cases, and 14 cases are active.

Goleta confirmed one new case, increasing its total to 1,788 cases, of which 14 are active.

Hospitalization data was not available Sunday.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com