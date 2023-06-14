County develops balanced budget with no cuts in services

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will start a budget hearing at 9 a.m. Friday in the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The county said in a news release that it has balanced its budget with no cuts in services.

The recommended operating budget is an increase of $89 million to a total of $1.48 billion. The increase in money will largely come from property taxes, state revenue and an increase in charge of services.

The recommended budget also includes an increased workforce of 170 new full-time equivalent positions. The majority of these positions would be in social services, fire and behavioral wellness departments. The funds would largely come from the state.

“This board’s prudent financial planning and largely status quo budgets the last several years have allowed us to not only prevent any service level reductions but also expand on the board’s priorities in the coming year,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. “I am thankful that we are in a position where instead of making cuts, we can focus on delivering exceptional services so all in Santa Barbara County can enjoy a safe, healthy and prosperous life.”

The budget also sets aside $44 million for its “rainy day” fund, or General Strategic Reserve.

““The fiscal outlook for the county remains stable, but it is a time to buckle up and be vigilant as the trajectory of the economy remains uncertain,” said Mrs. Miyasato.

The theme for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 budget is “Ready for Today, Preparing for Tomorrow.”

The budget hearing takes place in the County Administration Building, Fourth Floor Hearing Room. If needed, the hearing will resume there on June 20.

The public is encouraged to follow the proceedings at countyofsb.org or www.youtube.com/@CSBTV20/streams. The stream will also be available on cable TV channel 20.

For more information, visit countyofsb.org.

