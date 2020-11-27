County election results officially certified

Joseph Holland, the Santa Barbara County registrar of voters, has certified the results of the Nov. 3 election.

The county reported a record number of ballots cast at 203,506. Of those, 183,660 were vote-by-mail ballots.

The election had an 86.5% turnout, which is 0.1% higher than the 2008 turnout record.

The certification was announced Wednesday. No results from the semi-official election night results have changed, and they can be viewed at countyofsb.org/care/elections/results.sbc.

Any voter may file a recount request within five days of the certification.

The request must be made in writing to Mr. Holland. It also has to specify that it is being filed on behalf of a particular candidate, slate of electors or position on a measure (affirmative or negative).

The deadline to file the recount request for a local race held wholly within Santa Barbara County is 5 p.m. Monday.

If an election is conducted for that contest in more than one county, the request for a recount may be filed within five days, starting Dec. 4. The deadline is Dec. 9.

To request a recount, email rbischo@co.santa-barbara.ca.us and ecano@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.

