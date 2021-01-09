County Fire and Goleta install new traffic control system

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and City of Goleta announced the recent installation and implementation of a new GPS-based traffic control system that will improve response times and increase public safety.

The Opticom system transmits a signal from the approaching emergency vehicle to the traffic light, prioritizing the green light and allowing the emergency vehicle to continue through the intersection.

The emitting technology has been implemented in 14 Santa Barbara County Fire Department fire engines and two trucks, along with 14 Goleta intersections.

Funding for the Opticom system was provided by Mark Linehan, owner of Camino Real Marketplace. He’s provided more than $1 million over the years to public safety efforts in Goleta.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Mr. Mark Linehan, owner of the Camino Real Marketplace, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, to bring this technology here to our community and as a result, provide a higher level of public safety services to our residents,” Vyto Adomaitis, neighborhood services and public safety director for the city of Goleta, said in a statement.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com