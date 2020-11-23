County Food Action Network announces

“Stay Home (and Eat Local) for the Holidays”

The Santa Barbara County Food Action Network announced its “Stay Home (and Eat Local) for the Holidays” campaign to encourage county residents to avoid large gatherings and enjoy locally sourced holiday meals with their household instead.

SBCFAN connected with county farmers markets, the Public Health Department and Edible Santa Barbara to develop a safe, affordable and healthy option for celebrating the holidays during COVID-19.

The campaign launched on Saturday, and aims to emphasize the importance of helping to stop the spread and support county farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk and food artisans.

It will operate at the following county farmers markets from Saturday through Thursday, Dec. 31: Downtown Santa Barbara Market, Route 1 Farmers Market, Goleta Market, Oldtown Santa Barbara Market and Solvang Market.

The partners hope to expand to all county farmers markets by December.

Community members can pick up a shopping guide at any market, which includes suggested budgets for small gatherings, a sample menu with basic preparations, a shopping list with an easy-to-follow map and recipes from Edible Santa Barbara.

The guide also includes information on CalFresh benefits, which make it possible for a shopper who wishes to spend $10 of CalFresh benefits at the farmers market to receive an extra $10 to spend on fresh produce.

The sample menu features a variety of seasonal vegetarian dishes with ingredient options and other curated recipes from Edible Santa Barbara such as an orange and date salad, winter minestrone, quick pickled beets and sauteed broccoli.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.sbcfoodaction.org/holidays or visit a local farmers market this holiday season.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com