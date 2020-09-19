County food bank seeks volunteers

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County need volunteers, especially in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Guadalupe, for the following services and programs.

They’re needed to:

— Help collect 3,000 turkeys by Thanksgiving. For drop-off locations or to sponsor a meal, visit foodbanksbc/give-help/volunteer.

— Pack food boxes for distribution to low-income families. The work is weekday mornings at both warehouse sites — 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara and 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

— Help with the Brown Bag Program: Volunteers are needed to assemble and distribute food to seniors in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and able to stand and bend the entire shift and lift 25 pounds.

— Help in another way with the Brown Bag Program. The Foodbank needs drivers with their own vehicles to deliver groceries to low-income seniors in Santa Barbara County. A background check is required.

— Work as an agency assistant at the Foodbank warehouse in South County. A bilingual, computer-savvy volunteer is needed to assist a partner agency with biweekly food distributions in South County. A six-month commitment is preferred. Training will be provided.

— Assist with Grocery Rescue.The Foodbank is seeking a co-pilot to ride along with a Foodbank staff member or a lead volunteer to pick up donated food items from local grocery stores and bring them back to the warehouse at 4554 Hollister Ave.

— Working with Food Literacy in Preschool. The Foodbank is seeking a nutrition educator from February to May to lead a monthly Food Literacy in Preschool class for ages 3 to 5 in South County.

Some shopping and food prep are required. Applicants must be able to stand and bend, lift 10 pounds and be at least 18 years old. Bilingual applicants are preferred. A background check is required.

To become a volunteer, visit www.foodbanksbc.volunteerhub.com.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com