County Fourth District supervisor sworn in

Bob Nelson was sworn into office Monday as the next supervisor for Santa Barbara County’s Fourth District.

The private ceremony was hosted outside in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, and it included Mr. Nelson’s immediate family, staff and Timothy J. Staffel, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge and former Fourth District supervisor.

The new Fourth District supervisor grew up in the district, and he aims to represent both the region and its residents.

Mr. Nelson spent the past eight years as chief of staff for district Supervisor Pete Adam, whose term ended in December.

As chief of staff, Mr. Nelson worked with hundreds of constituents and community leaders.

In the next four years, Mr. Nelson plans to continue his work as a taxpayer advocate, ensuring government efficiency and limiting wasteful spending, while prioritizing a number of issues such as North and South County equity, public safety, campaign finance reform and homelessness.

He will serve as the chair of the board during his first year in the position.

Mr. Nelson and his wife, Jamie, live in Orcutt with their three children. His father is a local minister as well.

The new supervisor graduated from Righetti High School. Before becoming Mr. Adam’s chief of staff, he returned to Righetti as a teacher and water polo coach.

He was named teacher of the year in 2003 by the Santa Maria Sun.

