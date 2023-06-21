County gets $6 million grant to deal with homeless people’s encampments

Santa Barbara County was awarded $6 million in a state grant to move people out of encampments, County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato told the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

“The grant will be used to prioritize serving 250 people located in encampments along waterways,” Mrs. Miyasato said. “This includes the Santa Maria Riverbed, San Inez Riverbed and encampments near creeks leading to South Coast beaches.”

The announcement, the only one made by the county executive officer at a brief meeting at the County Administration Building in Santa Barbara, was well received.

“That is welcome news,” said Board Chair Das Williams.

The grant includes specialized funding for an outreach team and planned interim housing, among other forms of aid.

The grant is part of the county’s 2021 three-year encampment strategy, with the goal of resolving or ending all encampments.

“Congratulations to our community services department and all our partners for receiving this grant,” said Mrs. Miyasato.

