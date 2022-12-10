County installs progress pride flag curb cuts in Isla Vista

COURTESY PHOTO

2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps and Assemblymember Gregg Hart, standing in the middle, assist with the ribbon cutting for flag curb cuts at Pardall Road and Embarcadero Del Norte.

State Assemblymember Gregg Hart and 2nd District County Supervisor Laura Capps celebrated the installation Thursday of a Pride Block at Pardall Road and Embarcadero Del Norte in Isla Vista.

They were joined by county staff and representatives from the Isla Vista Community Services District and Isla Vista Recreation and Park District. On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department connected curb cuts at Pardall Road and Embarcadero Del Norte with Progress Pride Flags.

“Earlier this year, I was approached by UCSB student leaders about using public art to celebrate the Isla Vista community’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Assemblymember Hart said in a statement. “This project is the first of its kind in Santa Barbara County and brings visibility to the LGBTQ+ community in Isla Vista and in the county.

“The Progress Pride Flag celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and calls for a more inclusive society,” Mr. Hart said. “Visibility matters, and I am proud to support the LGBTQ+ community with this project and hope to see similar projects countywide.”

“One of our goals is to provide a safe environment for the public and our employees. Safety isn’t just about good engineering and construction for the Public Works Department,” said Scott McGolpin, director of public works. “It’s about promoting a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion that preserves the health and well-being of every community member. Crosswalk delineators and traffic signals help reduce physical conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians. We hope these symbols on Pardall Road support a safe community for all.”

Portland artist Daniel Quasar created the Progress Pride Flag to highlight HIV/AIDS awareness and remembrance, LGBTQ+ communities of color, and the trans community. The white, pink, and light blue stripes represent the Trans Pride flag.

The black stripe symbolizes those lost during the AIDS crisis, people living with HIV, and the continued search for a cure. Brown and black stripes signify LGBTQ+ communities of color. These five stripes form a chevron visually representing progress while recognizing the need to continue forward movement.

The Pardall Progress Pride Flag curb cut installation was designed by public works staff, material was provided by Sharpline Solutions, and installation was completed by Property Prep Services.

