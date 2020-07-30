County launches ‘805 Inspires’ video series

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has announced “805 Inspires,” a new video series that highlights the area’s cultural assets.

The collaboration includes 20 countywide museums and cultural institutions that will spotlight the various cultural assets. It is aimed at creating a collective, engaging, educational, positive and uplifting experience for local residents, said Sarah York Rubin, executive director of the county Office of Arts and Culture.

The 15-minute video segments -— designed “to be brief, yet impactful” — will provide safe activities to help viewers expand community engagement and learning from home. The channel can be found at sbac.ca.gov/805inspires, and segments will air on TVSB’s local public access channels 17 and 71.

“Utilizing the knowledge, expertise and physical collections of our arts, science and cultural sectors, the project aims to help increase access to our local cultural institutions and educate and inspire individuals and families,” Ms. Rubin said. “ ‘805 Inspires’ video content can be used by teachers, parents, caregivers and students who are engaged in remote teaching and learning platforms or homeschooling.”

The collaboration was first proposed by Steve Windhager, executive director of the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens, as a way for participating institutions to acknowledge and thank the public for their support through membership, entrance fees and donations.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, my colleagues and I were seeking a way to continue to give back to our community and bring a bit of our missions into everyone’s home,” Mr. Windhager said in a statement. “We thought sharing an activity that could be undertaken as a family would be a great way to start.”

The series will be produced by local nonprofit media group TVSB and is produced by Erik Davis, the community access station’s executive director.

“TV Santa Barbara had already begun the pivot towards live streaming, digital training and virtual video production,” Mr. Davis said in a statement. “The work we have done to support our gardens and museums has been truly rewarding.”

The organizations involved in the video series include: Cuyama Blue Sky Center; Casa del Herrero; Dunes Center; Elverhoj Museum of Art and History; Ganna Walska Lotusland; Goleta Valley Historical Society / Rancho La Patera & Stow House’ Guadalupe Cultural Arts and Education Center; MOXI: Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation; Santa Barbara Botanic Garden; Santa Barbara Historical Museum; Santa Barbara Maritime Museum; Santa Barbara Mission & Archives; Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center; Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation/El Presidio State Park and Casa de la Guerra; Santa Barbara Zoo; Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum; Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum; UCSB Art, Design & Architecture Museum; Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum; and Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

The project is funded in part by a grant through the COVID-19 Joint Response Grants Committee, a partnership between the Santa Barbara Foundation, United Way of Santa Barbara County and the Hutton Parker Foundation. The Office of Arts and Culture is providing administrative support and will promote the series and participating institutions as part of the countywide Creative Communities Cultural Arts Planning project, slated for publication this fall.

“I see this project as a love letter from our cultural institutions to the community,” Ms. Rubin said in a statement. “Despite tremendous economic hardship, they continue to serve.”

Museums and cultural spaces interested in joining the initiative are encouraged to contact Ms. Rubin at sarah@sbac.ca.gov.

email: mwhite@newspress.com