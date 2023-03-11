County plans road maintenance workshops

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department has invited the public to the annual Road RdMAP public workshops.

These workshops will cover road maintenance activities, the county’s approach to pavement preservation, current and ongoing projects, and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. This meeting is an opportunity for residents of unincorporated communities to provide input on county maintenance in their neighborhood.

The North County Public Workshop is set for March 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will cover Cuyama, Orcutt, Sisquoc, Garey, Vandenberg Village, Ballard, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Mission Hills, Casmalia and Santa Ynez.

The South County Public Workshop is set for March 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will cover Toro Canyon, Mission Canyon, Summerland, Montecito, Eastern Goleta Valley, Isla Vista and Gaviota.

To register for these virtual workshops, visit app.smartsheet.com/b/form/64b07b4151e54c608ad56b470f4b44de?utm_source=Smartsheet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=RdMap2223.

Spanish language interpretation will be available at each meeting.

If you can’t attend, you can email your comments or questions to the Public Works Department at pwroads@cosbpw.net.

— Katherine Zehnder