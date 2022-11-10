County posts results of school board races

Rosie Munoz, the president of the board of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, has been re-elected.

According to “semi-official results” from Santa Barbara County, Ms. Munoz received 2,114 votes, 81.37% of the ballots cast. Her opponent, Phebe Mansur, had 472 votes, 18.17% of the ballots cast.

In all cases, the semi-official results include both mailed ballots and votes cast at the polls.

In another Santa Barbara Unified race, Gabe Escobedo led with 2,148 votes or 56% of the ballots cast. Opponents Efigenia Banales and Dan La Berge had 986 votes (25.7%) and 682 votes (17.78%), respectively.

In a board race in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Diana Perez led with 1,160 votes or 65.02% of the ballots cast. Opponent Raymond Acosta received 610 votes or 34.19% of the ballots.

In a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board race (short-term at large), Anna Schryer led with 1,761 votes or 36.86% of the vote. Christopher F. Johnson received 1,734 votes of 36.3%, and Lee Rosenberg had 1,259 votes or 26.36%,

In another race for the Santa Ynez Valley school board, Sheri Noble received 526 votes or 59.17%. Denise J. El Amin trailed with 361 votes or 40.61% of the ballots.

Voters were asked to choose three candidates in the race for the Cold Spring School District board in Montecito. Elke Kane received the most votes with 414 or 31.65% of the vote. Jennifer Miller had 382 votes or 29.20% of those cast. Michael Marino had 352 votes or 26.91% of the votes cast.

And Erika Parades Kelus received 141 votes or 10.78% of the ballots.

In a Santa Barbara City College trustee race, Charlotte Gullap-Moore led with 3,928 votes or 61.41% of the vote. Opponent Debi Stoker had 2,454 votes or 38.37% of the mailed in votes.

Marsha Croninger led in the other City College trustee race with 4,886 votes or 80.07% of the ballots. Opponent Sharon Salvador-Jegottka had 1,176 votes or 19.35%

In the Lompoc Unified School District (short term, at-large) board race, Nancy Schuler-Jones led with 1,859 votes or 24.87% of the ballots. Jerri Thiel received 1, 785 votes or 23.88%. Bree Valla got 1,594 votes or 21.33% of the ballots. John Galusky received 1,334 votes or 17.85% of the ballots. Joshua Zelby had 582 votes or 7.79%. And Kathy Howard received 272 votes or 3.64%.

In the Hope School District, Frann Wageneck led with 455 votes or 58.18% of the ballots. And Dani Blunk received 325 votes or 41.56% of the ballots.

