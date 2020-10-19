County Probation conducts wellness checks

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department conducted countywide wellness checks on clients on active probation or post-release community supervision on Wednesday.

There were a total of 56 wellness visits and 26 searches conducted, more than 130 adult and child wellness bags distributed and 29 probation officers and three Sheriff’s Office personnel participating.

The officers focused on those under supervision for crimes related to domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, family violence and sex offenses, where there were potentially vulnerable individuals in the home such as children, prior victims or elderly adults.

Officers covered Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta.

They distributed wellness bags not only because of the COVID-19 barriers to resources but also because October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The operational objectives included observing any needs of the probationer and/or family members, potential risk factors and providing information on community resources. They ensured client compliance, deterring future criminal activity, reducing recidivism, along with checking in on the welfare of the victims..

The wellness bags for adults included face masks, hand sanitizer, first aid kits, stress balls and brochures for available community resources.

Children received Halloween-themed bags with popcorn, fruit snacks, coloring books, crayons, a children’s face mask, hand sanitizer and other Halloween treats.

