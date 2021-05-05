County promotes mental health awareness

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness is promoting mental health awareness and prioritizing personal emotional health during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

This year’s themes are “Tools 2 Thrive” and “Hope for Change.”

The Department of Behavioral Wellness said in a news release that it will focus on providing practical tools that everyone can use to improve their mental health and increase their resiliency regardless of their personal situation.

The county shared the following tools to help residents, especially during personal struggles as a result of the pandemic: focus on things you can control; stay connected with others and reach out for support when needed; get outdoors, enjoy nature, walk your dog, exercise; sleep and eat well; and take time for yourself and find ways to relax.

Behavioral Wellness will be offering a 10-minute guided headspace meditation space on Zoom every Wednesday during May. Any interested members of the public are welcome, and the meditations will take place at 12:30 p.m. today and May 12, 19 and 26. The county referenced research that shows that meditation, even in small quantities, has many powerful and positive effects on mental health.

To join the Zoom mediation sessions, visit https://tinyurl.com/ts4kb9se and enter the meeting ID: 879 3092 2765 and the passcode: D5Pa7h.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness. For help with accessing the department’s services, call the 24/7 toll-free Crisis Response and Services Access Line at 888-868-1649.

— Grayce McCormick