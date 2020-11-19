County Public Health Department reports 91 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 91 daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of reported cases up to 10,702. It reported no COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Of the 10,702 cases reported in the county, 10,268 are recovered cases, 301 are still infectious, and 133 are individuals who have died.

A plurality of Wednesday’s daily cases, 24, were in Santa Maria. Twenty-one were in Santa Barbara, 12 were in Lompoc, nine were in Isla Vista and six were in Santa Ynez Valley. Five new cases were reported in Orcutt, four were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two were in the South County Unincorporated Area, and two more were in Goleta.

The locations of six daily cases from Wednesday are pending.

Santa Maria leads the county in COVID-19 deaths, with 72 reported so far. Santa Barbara is a distant second with 14.

There have been eight COVID-19 deaths in Lompoc, seven in both the South County Unincorporated Area hand Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt has had six, Goleta has had five, the Federal Prison in Lompoc and the unincorporated area of the Goleta valley and Gaviota both have three, and Isla Vista has one.

There have also been seven deaths scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Maria also leads the County in still-infectious cases, with 86. Santa Barbara has 61 still infectious cases. Isla Vista has 24, Orcutt has 19, Goleta has 15, the South County Unincorporated Area has 14, and the Santa Ynez Valley and unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota both have 13.

There were also 10 still infectious cases throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of 15 still infectious cases are pending.

Most of Wednesday’s daily cases, 39, were in the 18 to 29 age range. Some 21 were in the 50 to 69 age range, 17 were in the 30 to 49 age range, 13 were in the 0 to 17 age range, and one was 70 or older.

When reported community cases are combined with those reported in the Lompoc Federal Prison, 3,783 of the county’s cases have been the 30 to 48 age range, 3,314 have been in the 18 to 29 age range, 2,107 have been in the 50 to 69 age range, 903 have been in the 0 to 17 age range, and 594 have been in the 70+ age range.

A total of 58 of Wednesday’s cases were female and 33 were male. When prison and community cases are combined, 4,801 of the county’s cases have been female, 5,785 have been male, and 116 are of unknown gender.

Thus far, Santa Barbara County has conducted 226,298 COVID-19 tests. 214,288 have turned up negative, 10,702 have been positive, 753 have been inconclusive, 351 have been invalid, and 204 are pending.

A total of 6,425 of the positive tests have been symptomatic, 1,076 have been asymptomatic, 2,950 are of unknown symptomatic status, and 250 are under investigation.

Cottage Health issued an update on Wednesday announcing that it is caring for a total of 272 patients across all campuses. Of those, 216 are considered acute care patients. Ten of those patients are on ventilators, three are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and three are confirmed COVID-19 positive. No patients who are in isolation are considered to be in critical care, officials said.

