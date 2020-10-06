County records 35 new daily COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County recorded 35 new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to 9,319.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, of that total 9,082 cases have recovered, 122 are still infectious, and 115 have died.

Monday’s COVID-19 status update reported no new deaths in Santa Barbara County.

A majority of the new daily cases were located in Santa Maria, with 20 daily cases, then followed by Lompoc, with six. Santa Barbara, Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley, and Orcutt respectively recorded one, one, one and four daily cases, respectively.

All other localities reported no new cases, though there are still two daily cases from Monday pending.

Still infectious COVID-19 cases are most heavily concentrated in Santa Maria, which currently has 56 active cases. Lompoc has the second most with 22, and Santa Barbara has the third most with 11.

All other localities have active cases in the single digits. The South County unincorporated areas have two, Goleta has six, Isla Vista has three, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota have two, the Santa Ynez Valley has three, and Orcutt has five.

Six still infectious cases are spread between the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe. Another six active cases are pending.

Of the 35 new daily cases reported on Monday, 12 were in the age range between 18 and 29. Nine were above 70 years old, and both the 30-49 and 50-69 ranges had seven daily cases.

Well over half of the daily cases were female, 24, while only 11 daily cases were male.

Of the 9,319 COVID-19 cases recorded in Santa Barbara County thus far, 5,654 have been symptomatic, while 947 have been asymptomatic. 2,628 are unknown and 90 are currently under investigation.

8,295 cases have been community cases, while 1,024 have been recorded at the Lompoc Federal Prison. The prison currently has no COVID-19 cases.

The public health department’s breakdown of the new cases by race shows that a plurality of the new daily cases for individuals whose race is known are Hispanic or Latino, with eight daily cases. Seven of the daily cases are white, and five of them Asian.

Another five and 10 are in the unknown ethnicity and missing categories, respectively.

