County releases Active Transportation Plan

Santa Barbara County this week released its first Active Transportation Plan.

The ATP focuses on forms of transportation primarily powered by human energy, such as walking and biking.

The ATP assesses existing conditions and incorporates public and stakeholder input to identify projects that help promote healthier and more sustainable communities.

According to a news release from the county, the benefits of active transportation can include reduced traffic congestion and improved mental and physical health, air quality, economic vitality and quality of life. The ATP is an aspirational document designed to reflect the needs of the community and to help position the county for future grant opportunities to build out a more walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly transportation network.

County staff will present the ATP to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on May 2. To learn more visit sbco.mysocialpinpoint.com/atphome or email pwATP@countyofsb.org.

— Katherine Zehnder