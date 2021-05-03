County releases final ranked cannabis retail applications

Santa Barbara County released the final ranked cannabis storefront retail location list by Community Plan Area.

The list reflects the resolution of all scoring protests received during the five-day scoring protest period. The highest ranked applicant per CPA list will be selected and invited to start the process to obtain a land use entitlement/permit and a cannabis business license.

The selected applicants have 90 days to submit an application to the Planning and Development Department consistent with the applicant’s cannabis storefront retail application.

The two applicants ranked for the Toro Canyon/Summerland area were 3823 SCL, LLC dba The Roots and Haven XV, LLC. The Eastern Goleta Valley ranking applicants include Island Drift, LLC dba The Annex and HPC of Santa Barbara, LLC.

The Farmacy IV, Coastal Retail IV, LLC, Embarcadero SB OPCO LLC, Haven XVIII LLC (Isla Vista), Jiva SBC, LLC and Alta Vida Inc. dba Kindly were ranked in Isla Vista/Goleta. The ranking applicants for Santa Ynez include Farmacy SY dba SBDANK, Haven XI, LLC (Santa Ynez) and MOM SY, LLC. Los Alamos’ ranking applicants include Haven X LLC (Los Alamos) and Honalee Management dba Cottonwood Roots.

These rankings are a result of the Phase 3 merit-based selection process. Five of the six identified CPAs are included here. The Orcutt Community Plan Area is undergoing a legal challenge and the county is complying with a stay-order issued by the Court on March 12, 2021. The preliminary ranked list for this CPA will be released once allowed by the court.

Phase 3 consisted of an on-site visit to the proposed retail location, as well as review and ranking of the Neighborhood Compatibility Plan that each applicant submitted.

Accepted applicants had the opportunity to file a written scoring protest with the County Executive Office. Scoring protests were carefully considered by the County Executive Office and all decisions of the office were final.

Visit http://cannabis.countyofsb.org/retail.sbc to view the report.



