County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Vaccination rate among eligible residents reaches 70.1%

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 39 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional death.

The individual who died resided in the north county unincorporated area, had no underlying conditions and was between the ages of 30-49, according to the Public Health Department. In total, 517 county residents have died from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials reported 15 new cases in Santa Maria, six in Orcutt, six in Santa Barbara, four in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, four in Lompoc and one case in Goleta. Three cases were pending a location assignment on Tuesday.

The new cases brought the county’s active case total to 266 infections on Tuesday.

According to the county’s Community Data Dashboard, 36 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 14 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

The county reached a new milestone for vaccinations this week, with the county’s latest vaccination data showing that 70.1% of eligible 12 and older county residents are fully vaccinated. Of that same population, 78% are partially vaccinated.

Of the entire county population, 59.4% of people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com