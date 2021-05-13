County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no new deaths, bringing the county’s total active case total to 84.

Three new cases of the virus were reported in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara as of Wednesday, and one new case was reported in Goleta. All other areas reported no new cases.

According to Public Health data, five individuals are recovering from COVID-19 in the ICU, and 17 are currently hospitalized with the virus.

As of Wednesday evening, 49.1% of Santa Barbara County’s vaccine eligible population is fully vaccinated, which equates to about 39.2% of the county’s entire population, according to public health data.

In order to reach the yellow tier of COVID-19 restrictions, the county must maintain a case rate of fewer than 2 cases per 100,000 and report under a 2% positivity rate. The county still remains in the orange tier as of Wednesday.

