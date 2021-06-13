County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and no new deaths.

The department reported four new cases in Santa Maria, three in Santa Barbara and three in the south county unincorporated areas of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. One new case was reported in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village. All other areas reported no new cases.

The total number of active cases countywide stands at 36.

As of Saturday, six people were hospitalized for COVID-19, two of whom were recovering in the ICU.

According to data from the public health department, 65% of eligible county residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55.2% of that population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 46.7% are fully vaccinated.

