County reports 11 new deaths, 238 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 11 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 260.

Eight decedents were over 70 and three were between 50 to 69 years old. Eight had underlying health conditions and seven deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility, officials said.

Five of the decedents resided in the city of Santa Barbara. Two were from Orcutt and two were from Goleta. One was from the city of Santa Maria and the other was from the North County unincorporated area.

A total of 238 new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 25,986. Of those, 2,176 remain active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 87 new cases on Friday and now has reported a total of 4,646 cases. Of those, 606 remain active.

The city of Santa Maria reported 50 new cases and the North County city now has a total of 9,014 cases, including 537 that remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported 17 new cases on Friday and has now reported 2,678 total cases, including 223 that remain active.

The city of Goleta added 14 cases on Friday and has now reported 1,330 cases, including 167 that remain active.

Other daily case numbers from Friday included: South County unincorporated area, 13 new cases (975 total, 120 active); unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 11 new cases (872 total, 103 active); unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, 10 new cases (1,004 total, 62 active); Santa Ynez Valley, nine new cases (758 total, 91 active); Isa Vista, six new cases (847 total, 103 active); and Orcutt, five new cases (1,386 total, 62 active).

No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The geographic region of 16 cases was pending on Friday.

A total of 187 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 50 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The ICU availability for both Santa Barbara County and the Southern California region remains at 0%.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that four additional Sheriff’s Office personnel and one inmate have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the personnel were one Sheriff’s deputy, two custody deputies and one member of the professional staff. The total number of Sheriff’s employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now at 103, with 85 having recovered and returned to work.

The one inmate was found to be positive for the virus during the intake process and has since been released. There are currently 33 active COVID-19 cases in the jail. A total of 160 inmates have tested positive at the Main Jail, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Santa Barbara County Chief Probation Office Tanja Heitman announced Friday that one staff member assigned to Los Prietos Boys Camp has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was tested on Jan. 11 and last worked on Dec. 8, 2020. Contact tracing was conducted and all who were potentially exposed tests negative, authorities said.

email: mwhite@newspress.com