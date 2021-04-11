County reports 110 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported more than 100 cases for the second straight day, though officials noted another backlog of cases from earlier this year.

Some 65 of the 119 cases reported Friday were from January and were backlogged and reported “due to a reconciliation at the State level,” according to officials.

On Saturday, of the 110 cases reported, 33 were considered new cases within the range of the county’s average weekly case count.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, and the county’s death toll associated with the virus remains at 441.

The city of Santa Maria reported 39 cases on Saturday (11,249 total, 35 active), while the city of Lompoc reported 26 cases (3,597 total, 18 active). The city of Santa Barbara reported 15 cases (6,294 total, 49 active), and Orcutt reported 11 cases (1,791 total, six active).

No other area in the county reported more than five cases. Some 173 cases throughout the county remain active.

A total of 24 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including four in the Intensive Care Unit.

